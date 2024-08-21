Sunny with some occasional cloud on Thursday; the forecast remains good up to Saturday.

For Sunday and Monday, weather stations are predicting a lower probability of rain than was the case, but it still looks like there will be some unsettled conditions.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 8pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (21C) 32C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 29.

(21C) 32C, light east breeze backing northwest; humidity 50%. - Fri: 33, Sat: 31, Sun: 29. Andratx (20C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

(20C) 29C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31. Binissalem (18C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 30.

(18C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 30. Deya (20C) 30C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 29.

(20C) 30C, light northwest breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 31, Sun: 29. Palma (20C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

(20C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 33, Sun: 31. Pollensa (20C) 33C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 30.

(20C) 33C, light north breeze backing northwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 34, Sat: 33, Sun: 30. Porreres (18C) 31C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

(18C) 31C, gentle south breeze veering southwest; humidity 45%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 31. Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 30, Sun: 30.

(20C) 31C, moderate south breeze easing to gentle; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 30, Sun: 30. Santanyi (20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

(20C) 30C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31. Sineu (19C) 31C, gentle south breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 33.5 Llucmajor, 32.9 Binissalem, 32.5 Porreres, 32.2 Palma University, 31.8 Santa Maria, 31.5 Palma Airport and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.4 Puerto Pollensa, 30.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 30.7 Pollensa, 30.4 Es Capdellà and Petra, 30.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Sant Elm, 30.0 Sa Pobla; Lows of 10.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.6 Lluc, 17.0 Can Sion, 17.3 Binissalem, 17.7 Palma University.