Possible cloudy spells on Friday, otherwise sunny and with highs of 33 or perhaps 34C. A similar story for Saturday, but on Sunday Aemet is forecasting what these daily reports have been suggesting - the likelihood of stormy conditions.

The met agency is pointing to probable showers and thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon/evening and into Monday. Temperatures are expected to dip, especially in northern areas of Mallorca. As there will be African dust in the atmosphere, muddy rain looks likely on Sunday and Monday.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 8pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (21C) 33C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

(21C) 33C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 55%. - Sat: 32, Sun: 29, Mon: 28. Andratx (21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 30.

(21C) 31C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 32, Mon: 30. Binissalem (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Sat: 34, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

(19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Sat: 34, Sun: 30, Mon: 29. Deya (21C) 30C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 31, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

(21C) 30C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 31, Sun: 29, Mon: 28. Palma (21C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 31.

(21C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 31. Pollensa (21C) 33C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 34, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

(21C) 33C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 34, Sun: 30, Mon: 29. Porreres (18C) 33C, gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

(18C) 33C, gentle south breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 33, Sun: 31, Mon: 29. Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

(20C) 32C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Sat: 30, Sun: 31, Mon: 29. Santanyi (20C) 31C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

(20C) 31C, gentle south breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 30. Sineu (20C) 32C, light south breeze increasing to gentle southeast; humidity 40%. Sat: 32, Sun: 29, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs of 33.7 Sa Pobla, 32.8 Pollensa, 32.5 Binissalem, 32.3 Porreres, 32.2 Puerto Pollensa and Sineu, 32.1 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.9 Santa Maria, 31.8 Muro and Petra, 31.6 Arta, 31.3 Palma University, 30.8 Can Sion (Campos) and Manacor, 30.6 Lluc, 30.3 Sant Elm, 30.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 30.0 Capdepera and Palma Port; Lows of 12.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.6 Lluc, 18.2 Can Sion and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.7 Palma University.