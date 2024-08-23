A sunny Saturday, temperatures ranging from 29 to 34C. Fairly breezy in areas, with the breezes predominantly from the southeast. On Sunday they will be from the northeast and stronger. Although the met agency is still suggesting there will be rain on Sunday and into Monday, weather stations are showing far less probability than they were.

There are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions (Tramuntana, north/northeast) on Sunday. Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 6pm (UV rating 8): Alcudia (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 30.

Andratx (21C) 31C, gentle south breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 30.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

Deya (21C) 31C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

Palma (21C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Sun: 32, Mon: 31, Tue: 31.

Pollensa (21C) 34C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 30, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

Porreres (19C) 33C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 32.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 60%. Sun: 30, Mon: 29, Tue: 31.

Santanyi (22C) 31C, moderate east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 30.

(22C) 31C, moderate east breeze veering southeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 31, Mon: 30, Tue: 30. Sineu (21C) 32C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 31. * Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28. Friday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 34.0 Binissalem and Porreres, 33.9 Sa Pobla, 33.6 Sineu, 33.5 Muro, 33.4 Llucmajor, 33.2 Puerto Pollensa, 32.8 Pollensa, 32.7 Santa Maria, 32.6 Petra, 32.2 Colonia Sant Pere, 32.1 Palma University, 32.0 Arta and Lluc, 31.9 Can Sion (Campos), 31.6 Capdepera, 31.4 Manacor, 31.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.2 Sant Elm, 31.1 Es Capdellà, 31.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 12.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.0 Lluc, 18.2 Palma University, 18.6 Binissalem, 19.1 Can Sion.