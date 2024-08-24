The met agency is forecasting possible rain from around sunset on Sunday. This rain is likely to be muddy because of African dust in the atmosphere. Thunderstorms also possible.

Weather stations' information doesn't tie in with this forecast, as they are at present indicating either zero probability of rain or around 5-10% at most by the evening.

Generally it should be a sunny Sunday with some occasional cloud. In northern areas the forecast is for cloud for most of the day.

There are yellow alerts for rough coastal conditions from 6am to 3pm. These are for the Tramuntana, north and northeast coasts. Waves of two metres; gusts up to 50 km/h. It will be quite breezy everywhere.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 70%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

(22C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 70%. - Mon: 29, Tue: 29, Wed: 29. Andratx (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 330, Wed: 29.

(21C) 32C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 330, Wed: 29. Binissalem (20C) 30C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

(20C) 30C, fresh northeast breeze easing to moderate; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 32. Deya (21C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 28.

(21C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 28. Palma (22C) 34C, fresh northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 31.

(22C) 34C, fresh northeast breeze; humidity 50%. Mon: 32, Tue: 30, Wed: 31. Pollensa (22C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(22C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Porreres (20C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 32.

(20C) 31C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 30, Tue: 32, Wed: 32. Sant Llorenç (21C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(21C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 29, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Santanyi (22C) 31C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 31.

(22C) 31C, moderate east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Mon: 30, Tue: 31, Wed: 31. Sineu (21C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Mon: 28, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Saturday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 35.4 Binissalem and Santa Maria, 35.1 Llucmajor, Palma Airport, 35.0 Palma University, 34.3 Pollensa, 34.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.7 Porreres, 33.5 Sa Pobla, 32.7 Es Capdellà, 32.4 Muro, 32.3 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 32.0 Sineu, 31.7 Palma Port and Puerto Pollensa, 31.6 Sant Elm, 31.5 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.4 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 13.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.0 Palma University, 19.5 Can Sion, 19.7 Arta, 20.1 Lluc.