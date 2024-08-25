Aemet is still saying there could be some rain (muddy) overnight Sunday and thunderstorms.

Monday - a mostly sunny day, a decent breeze from the east/northeast and highs between 29 and 33C.

There are yellow alerts for the Tramuntana and north/northeast coasts again. These are from 3am to 2pm - waves of two metres, gusts of 50 km/h.

The outlook for the week is good. For Saturday there is currently a hint of rain, but that's all for the time being.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 29.

(22C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. - Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 29. Andratx (21C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30.

(21C) 31C, gentle east breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Tue: 30, Wed: 30, Thu: 30. Binissalem (19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 33.

(19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 33. Deya (20C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 31.

(20C) 29C, gentle north breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 31. Palma (23C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32.

(23C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 32. Pollensa (21C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

(21C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30. Porreres (19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 32.

(19C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 33, Wed: 33, Thu: 32. Sant Llorenç (20C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

(20C) 29C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30. Santanyi (21C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30.

(21C) 30C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 40%. Tue: 31, Wed: 31, Thu: 30. Sineu (20C) 28C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 32, Thu: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 34.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 33.7 Es Capdellà, 32.3 Palma Port, 32.2 Llucmajor, 32.0 Palma University, 31.6 Porreres and Salines Llevant (Campos), 31.5 Sant Elm, 31.3 Can Sion (Campos), 31.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.7 Palma Airport, 30.5 Binissalem, 30.4 Puerto Pollensa, 30.0 Santanyi; Lows of 15.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 19.0 Lluc, 19.4 Palma University, 20.4 Es Capdellà, 20.8 Binissalem; Gusts of 67 km/h Cabrera, 55 Palma Airport, 52 Son Bonet, 50 Palma Port.