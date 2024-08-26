A sunny day with occasional cloud in areas, modest breezes and temperatures ranging from 29 to 34C.

Settled for the week but just the possibility of some rain at the weekend; see if anything comes of this.

As had been forecast, there was a spot of muddy rain overnight on Sunday into Monday; it didn't amount to much.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, light northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light south breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 30, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.

Binissalem (19C) 33C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 34, Thu: 32, Fri: 34.

Deya (21C) 30C, light northwest-north breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 30, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Palma (21C) 31C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Wed: 32, Thu: 32, Fri: 34.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, light northeast-north breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 31, Thu: 31, Fri: 32.

Porreres (19C) 34C, calm increasing to gentle southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 33, Thu: 32, Fri: 33.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light south; humidity 40%. Wed: 31, Thu: 30, Fri: 31.

Sineu (20C) 33C, calm increasing to gentle north breeze; humidity 35%. Wed: 32, Thu: 30, Fri: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 32.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.8 Es Capdellà and Palma Port, 31.5 Llucmajor, 31.1 Palma University, 30.9 Binissalem, 30.7 Can Sion (Campos), 30.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.4 Salines Llevant (Campos), 30.2 Palma Airport, Porreres and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 16.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.5 Lluc, 18.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 18.8 Palma University, 20.9 Sant Elm; Gusts of 60 km/h Cabrera, 52 Palma Airport, 50 Capdepera; Rainfall of 1.3 litres per square metre Lluc.