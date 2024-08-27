More of the same on Wednesday. Sunny, some bits of cloud here or there and highs perhaps up to 33C.

The outlook now suggests that things will be settled until Saturday. On Sunday there is a low risk of rain, but for Monday there is quite a high probability everywhere. We'll see.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 32.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Binissalem (19C) 33C, calm increasing to gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 34, Fri: 34, Sat: 35.

Deya (21C) 30C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 34.

Palma (20C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Thu: 32, Fri: 34, Sat: 35.

Pollensa (21C) 31C, light northeast-north breeze; humidity 55%. Thu: 31, Fri: 33, Sat: 34.

Porreres (18C) 33C, calm increasing to light southeast breeze; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 33, Sat: 33.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Thu: 30, Fri: 31, Sat: 31.

Santanyi (20C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Thu: 30, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

Sineu (20C) 32C, light northeast breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 40%. Thu: 31, Fri: 32, Sat: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 32.4 Llucmajor, 32.3 Porreres, 32.1 Binissalem and Sineu, 31.5 Petra, 31.3 Sa Pobla, 31.2 Santa Maria, 31.1 Puerto Pollensa, 31.0 Colonia Sant Pere and Pollensa, 30.9 Palma University, 30.8 Can Sion (Campos), 30.7 Arta and Sant Elm, 30.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Capdepera, 30.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.0 Es Capdellà; Lows of 14.2 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.0 Lluc, 17.3 Can Sion, 18.0 Arta.