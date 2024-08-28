Any cloud on Thursday is expected to be of the high-cloud variety. Otherwise generally sunny during the day but with lower and heavier cloud likely in areas by the late afternoon.

The outlook for the next few days indicates a slight increase in temperatures but also quite a high probability of rain on Sunday and Monday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 8):

Alcudia (21C) 29C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light west breeze backing southeast; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 33, Sun: 32.

Binissalem (18C) 33C, light east breeze increasing to moderate southeast; humidity 40%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 34.

Deya (20C) 30C, light north breeze; humidity 60%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Palma (20C) 32C, light south-southeast breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 34, Sat: 34, Sun: 33.

Pollensa (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 32, Sat: 33, Sun: 33.

Porreres (18C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 33, Sat: 33, Sun: 33.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 55%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (20C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 31, Sat: 32, Sun: 31.

Sineu (19C) 30C, gentle east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.2 Binissalem, 33.1 Sineu, 32.8 Sa Pobla, 32.6 Porreres, 32.4 Petra, 32.0 Arta, 31.9 Pollensa and Santa Maria, 31.5 Palma University, 31.4 Capdepera, 31.3 Can Sion (Campos), 31.0 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 13.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.5 Lluc and Palma University, 17.6 Can Sion.