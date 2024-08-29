An unsettled end to August will be marked by a mixture of rain, mud and sun with another storm on the horizon. “The storm is approaching the mainland, but the Balearics should avoid the brunt of it,” said Miquel Gili, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in the Balearics.

He forecast that from Friday onwards there may be some isolated outbreaks of muddy rain in some parts of the island. The chances of isolated and light rainfall, which could will increase over the weekend with possible showers on Sunday.

Isolated thunderstorm are expected to move across the interior of the island. The showers are expected to be accompanied by mineral dust, popularly known as mud showers. On Saturday, the probability of precipitation ranges between 20% and 30%. In the early hours of Sunday morning, the trend will gradually increase, reaching up to a 90% probability. And the met. office is currently forecasting an unsettled first two weeks of September.