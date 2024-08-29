A weekend of trying to keep your cars clean due to the mud rain. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma29/08/2024 12:29
An unsettled end to August will be marked by a mixture of rain, mud and sun with another storm on the horizon. “The storm is approaching the mainland, but the Balearics should avoid the brunt of it,” said Miquel Gili, spokesman for the State Meteorological Agency (AEMET) in the Balearics.
