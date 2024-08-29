Sunny with some cloud, mainly high cloud, on Friday.

As noted in these daily reports since Wednesday, there is the likelihood of some rain in the coming days, possibly from Saturday and with the highest probability currently being on Monday. Not looking that threatening at present.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze veering east; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 30, Mon: 31.

Andratx (20C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 30.

Binissalem (19C) 34C, gentle east breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 34, Sun: 33, Mon: 34.

Deya (20C) 32C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

Palma (22C) 34C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 35%. Sat: 34, Sun: 33, Mon: 32.

Pollensa (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze; humidity 60%. Sat: 33, Sun: 31, Mon: 32.

Porreres (19C) 33C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 33.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, moderate east breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 31, Sun: 30, Mon: 32.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, moderate east breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 31, Mon: 31.

Sineu (20C) 32C, moderate east breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 33.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.4 Llucmajor, 33.0 Binissalem, 32.8 Palma University, 31.9 Porreres and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.5 Palma Airport and Port and Santa Maria, 30.9 Sant Elm, 30.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 30.6 Arta and Sa Pobla, 30.5 Sineu, 30.3 Can Sion (Campos), 30.1 Capdepera, Colonia Sant Pere, Es Capdellà, Petra and Salines Llevant (Campos); Lows of 11.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.9 Binissalem, 18.3 Can Sion and Palma University.