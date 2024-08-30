Another day with some cloud, most of it high cloud. The probability of a spot of rain over the weekend and Monday has dropped slightly, with weather stations suggesting that any rain will be most likely in some southern and central areas.

It doesn't look as if somewhat unsettled conditions will amount to much, but Aemet is still not ruling out possible thunderstorms and muddy rain.

Looking ahead to next week, the current forecast is for highs up to 36C midweek, so getting into yellow alert territory.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (22C) 32C, moderate north breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 32, Mon: 30, Tue: 31.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 34.3 Llucmajor, 33.7 Binissalem, 33.3 Es Capdellà and Porreres, 33.0 Palma Port, 32.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 32.2 Palma Airport, 31.9 Santa Maria and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.5 Arta, 31.4 Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 31.1 Can Sion (Campos) and Sant Elm, 31.0 Petra and Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 11.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.1 Lluc, 17.2 Palma University, 18.5 Sant Elm, 18.6 Es Capdellà.