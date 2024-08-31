The possibility of a spot of rain (light, muddy) on Sunday, otherwise generally sunny though Aemet reckons it could be quite cloudy in northern areas; highs ranging from 29 to 34C.

The probability of rain on Monday has increased, but again any rain is only expected to be light.

The first of September, the met agency states, marks the start of the 2024/2025 stormy season. It has selected 21 names for storms with a "great impact". Not that Aemet necessarily anticipates there being 21 such storms, but in the event that there are, Wolfgang will be the 21st. Aitor will start the storm ball rolling.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (22C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 30, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

Andratx (21C) 31C, light south breeze backing southeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 30, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Binissalem (20C) 34C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 33, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Deya (21C) 31C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 30, Tue: 28, Wed: 28.

Palma (23C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light south; humidity 35%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Pollensa (21C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Porreres (21C) 34C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 32, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Sant Llorenç (22C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Mon: 31, Tue: 30, Wed: 29.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Mon: 31, Tue: 31, Wed: 30.

Sineu (22C) 33C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 40%. Mon: 31, Tue: 30, Wed: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 34.0 Binissalem, 33.9 Llucmajor and Palma University, 33.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 33.7 Palma Airport, 33.2 Porreres, 33.1 Santa Maria, 32.6 Palma Port, 32.4 Es Capdellà, 31.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.8 Sant Elm, 31.7 Sineu, 31.4 Colonia Sant Pere, 31.2 Arta, Can Sion (Campos) and Salines Llevant (Campos), 31.1 Petra, 31.0 Puerto Soller; Lows of 13.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.9 Palma University, 19.0 Lluc, 19.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 20.4 Sa Pobla.