We have a yellow alert for rain on Monday. At present, this applies to the interior and to the south of Mallorca between 1pm and 6pm - up to 30 litres per square metre in one hour and possibly accompanied by thunderstorms. Given weather station forecasts for Monday, this alert could be extended to the east of the island. The north of Mallorca is currently forecast to be clear and sunny; there is some risk of rain in the Tramuntana.

Aemet had been predicting rain but only light, but Monday's forecast has deteriorated as has the outlook for the week, which suggests there will be more rain and thunderstorms. Further weather alerts can't be ruled out.

Temperatures are expected to fall progressively during the week but then rise by the weekend.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 5.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (23C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

(23C) 30C, light northeast breeze; humidity 60%. - Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 27. Andratx (21C) 30C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 55%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 26.

(21C) 30C, light southwest-south breezes; humidity 55%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 26. Binissalem (20C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 33, Wed: 31, Thu: 28.

(20C) 33C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Tue: 33, Wed: 31, Thu: 28. Deya (21C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 30, Wed: 28, Thu: 25.

(21C) 30C, light north breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 30, Wed: 28, Thu: 25. Palma (21C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 28.

(21C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 28. Pollensa (22C) 31C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 28.

(22C) 31C, light northeast breeze veering east; humidity 55%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 28. Porreres (20C) 33C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 28.

(20C) 33C, light northeast breeze veering south; humidity 45%. Tue: 32, Wed: 30, Thu: 28. Sant Llorenç (21C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 28.

(21C) 31C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 28. Santanyi (22C) 32C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 28.

(22C) 32C, light north breeze veering southeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 28. Sineu (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Tue: 31, Wed: 30, Thu: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 33.2 Llucmajor, 32.6 Palma Port, 32.5 Palma University and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.4 Binissalem, 32.1 Es Capdellà, 31.7 Palma Airport, 31.5 Can Sion (Campos) and Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.4 Santa Maria, 31.2 Salines Llevant (Campos), 31.1 Sant Elm; Lows of 14.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Lluc, 18.8 Palma University, 20.3 Muro, 20.4 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Sant Elm and Son Servera, 0.2 Arta and Binissalem.