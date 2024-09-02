Well, the alert for heavy rain on Monday was accurate up to a point. The interior was one of the two alert areas (it was upgraded from yellow to amber) and most of the rain fell in one part of the interior - Porreres.

It can often be the case with these alerts that parts of the relevant areas are barely or totally unaffected. And away from the south and interior, which were under yellow alerts on Monday afternoon, most of Mallorca enjoyed a sunny day. That can be how it goes.

Aemet reckon that on Tuesday more of the island will be hit with rain and possible thunderstorms than on Monday. As things stand on Monday evening, there are alerts for rain and thunderstorms for the whole island. These are all active from 12 noon until 6pm - amber for the interior and yellow for the rest of Mallorca.

For Wednesday, the met agency has already issued an amber alert for the whole of Mallorca from 8am to 6pm - up to 40 litres per square metre of rain in one hour.

There are no alerts for Thursday as yet, but weather stations are predicting high rain probabilities. The pattern into the weekend is unsettled, with showers continuing to be possible until Sunday at least, though this may change.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light north; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

Binissalem (20C) 32C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 26, Fri: 28.

Deya (20C) 28C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 27, Thu: 24, Fri: 25.

Palma (22C) 32C, gentle south breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Wed: 29, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

Pollensa (22C) 31C, gentle northeast-north breezes; humidity 60%. Wed: 29, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Porreres (19C) 32C, light east breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 25, Fri: 28.

Sant Llorenç (21C) 30C, gentle east breeze backing north; humidity 50%. Wed: 29, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, gentle southeast breeze increasing to moderate north; humidity 60%. Wed: 30, Thu: 29, Fri: 27.

Sineu (22C) 30C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 29, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 33.0 Palma University, 32.9 Llucmajor, 32.6 Binissalem, 32.5 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 32.3 Es Capdellà and Porreres, 32.0 Palma Airport, 31.7 Santa Maria, 31.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 31.4 Arta and Can Sion (Campos), 31.2 Capdepera and Palma Port, 31.0 Petra and Son Servera; Lows of 13.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.4 Lluc, 19.2 Palma University, 19.8 Can Sion, 20.3 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 49.8 litres per square metre Porreres, 9.4 Manacor, 3.0 Son Bonet, 1.3 Palma Airport and University, 0.6 Can Sion.