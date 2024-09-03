Aemet was right in having forecast that rain on Tuesday would be more widespread than it had been on Monday, and with an amber alert for rain and thunderstorms for the whole island on Wednesday, a repeat is on the cards but potentially with greater intensity. On Tuesday the amber alert was extended from just the interior to the Tramuntana; the rest of the island remained on yellow.

The alerts for Wednesday are for a longer period than on Tuesday - amber for the whole island from 8am to 6pm and then yellow for the Tramuntana, north and northeast until midnight. The warnings are for up to 50 litres per square metre in one hour and for hurricane force gusts (120 km/h) accompanying thunderstorms.

There are no alerts for Thursday at present, though there is a risk of rain - highest probability in northern areas - especially in the morning.

Things are expected to settle down on Friday and Saturday. Temperatures will rise, but weather stations are currently pointing to another fall in temperatures on Sunday, when some more rain could be on the cards; this is also the case for Monday.

Regarding the rain on Tuesday, there were parts of the island where it didn't rain, e.g. areas in the northeast such as Arta. In Palma it didn't rain at Portopi but chucked it down for a time at the airport.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 5.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (19C) 29C, moderate northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 28, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle northwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 30, Sat: 30.

Binissalem (18C) 29C, strong northwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Thu: 29, Fri: 31, Sat: 35.

Deya (18C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Thu: 25, Fri: 29, Sat: 30.

Palma (21C) 29C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Thu: 28, Fri: 30, Sat: 32.

Pollensa (19C) 30C, fresh west breeze easing to moderate northwest; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 32, Sat: 33.

Porreres (18C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to light west; humidity 65%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 34.

Sant Llorenç (19C) 30C, fresh north breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 33.

Santanyi (19C) 28C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 29, Sat: 32.

Sineu (19C) 28C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 65%. Thu: 29, Fri: 30, Sat: 34.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Tuesday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 32.9 Llucmajor, 32.6 Binissalem, 32.5 Palma University, 32.1 Santa Maria, 31.7 Porreres, 31.4 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 31.3 Arta, 31.2 Can Sion (Campos), 30.9 Puerto Pollensa, 30.8 Capdepera, 30.7 Colonia Sant Pere and Sineu, 30.6 Pollensa and Sa Pobla; Lows of 14.4 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.1 Sineu, 18.4 Sa Pobla, 18.8 Puerto Soller; Gusts of 99 km/h Serra Alfabia, 84 Capdepera, 76 Sineu, 75 Puerto Soller, 72 Lluc; Rainfall of 69.8 litres per square metre Banyalbufar, 48.6 Son Torrella, 45.6 Binissalem, 41.0 Sineu, 35.2 Puerto Soller, 26.6 Sa Pobla, 19.2 Palma Airport, 18.6 Llucmajor, 18.0 Pollensa, 16.6 Santa Maria, 14.8 Puerto Pollensa, 13.6 Son Bonet, 13.3 Sant Elm, 13.1 Serra Alfabia, 11.6 Muro, 11.0 Palma University.