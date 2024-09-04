Operations at Balearic airports today continue to be hit by delays due to the storms that are battering the Balearics and other regions of eastern Spain with islands on amber alert for heavy rain and winds. Airports authority Aena has reported that there delays at the airports of Palma, Ibiza and Menorca. Throughout the day, 922 operations are scheduled in Mallorca, 295 in Ibiza and 216 in Menorca - a total of 1,433 at the three airports.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has declared all the islands to be on amber alert for rainfall of up to 50 litres per square metre, which could occasionally reach 90 litres per square metre.

In addition, the storms will cause wind gusts of between 90 and 120 kilometres per hour, which could be even more intense in some places.

Early on Wednesday afternoon, heavy rainfall is expected to sweep across the Balearics from west to east, with up to 50 litres per square metre in an hour and in some places, if it continues to rain, up to 100 litres in two hours. The rainfall will be accompanied by strong gusts of wind that could reach 100 kilometres per hour at some points, especially in the north of Mallorca and the Serra de Tramuntana.

The storms could cause power cuts. The situation is expected to be calmer from 8pm onwards, only slightly affecting Menorca. The storms will cause a drop in maximum temperatures on Thursday to below 30C.