The next few hours are going to be crucial in Mallorca. The Balearic State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) has warned that “the worst of the current storm sweeping across the region will arrive between 14:00 and 15:00 hours”.

The agency’s deputy spokesman, Miquel Gili, said that it has been very strong at sea and forecast that it will first hit the west of the island. Hurricane-force winds are expected to exceed 120 kilometres per hour with very heavy rain.

The forecast is for the Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) to reactivate when it makes landfall. Gili warned that it could even be worse than the storm that hit the island in mid-August. Aemet has activated the orange alert across Mallorca until 18:00 hours.

The weather forecast is for very strong gusts of wind, associated with strong storms, which will range between 90 and 120 kilometres per hour and there is a possibility of hurricanes, i.e. above 120 kilometres per hour.

There is also a rain alert, with up to 50 litres of water per square metre expected to fall in an hour, although 60 to 90 litres could accumulate at times. Aemet has specified that from 18:00 hours until the end of the day, the Serra de Tramuntana, the north and northeast of the island will be on yellow alert for rain and storms, as they can register up to 20 litres of water per square metre in 60 minutes.