The stormy conditions are forecast to potentially linger overnight on Wednesday. There is a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms for the Tramuntana, north and northeast until 8am Thursday. It should otherwise be a reasonable day, mostly sunny with some occasional cloud and temperatures ranging from 25 to 30C.

Friday and Saturday look ok, though there is a hint of rain on Friday morning and late on Saturday. We then come to Sunday. Weather stations are predicting rain - up to 80% probability - and quite a strong southwesterly breeze. It's possible this could be a bit stormy and persist into Monday. Aemet hasn't said anything about this yet; probably been too busy keeping tabs on Wednesday's storm. As can be seen below, the weather wasn't as heavy as on Tuesday, despite the island-wide amber alert. The hurricane force gusts certainly didn't materialise (up to 7.30pm at any rate).

Regarding the radar image with this report, the met agency tweeted around 7.15pm to say that severe storms that hit Ibiza and Formentera had largely missed Mallorca and Menorca and were moving away. But as noted, there is still the weather alert into Thursday (and for the Tramuntana, north and northeast until midnight Wednesday).

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (19C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 32.

Andratx (18C) 27C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Fri: 30, Sat: 30, Sun: 29.

Binissalem (16C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Fri: 32, Sat: 34, Sun: 30.

Deya (16C) 25C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Fri: 29, Sat: 31, Sun: 28.

Palma (17C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light north; humidity 40%. Fri: 31, Sat: 31, Sun: 30.

Pollensa (18C) 28C, gentle west breeze veering northwest; humidity 55%. Fri: 32, Sat: 32, Sun: 33.

Porreres (15C) 29C, light west breeze veering northwest; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 33, Sun: 31.

Sant Llorenç (18C) 29C, calm increasing to moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 30, Sat: 34, Sun: 31.

Santanyi (17C) 28C, light west breeze; humidity 35%. Fri: 30, Sat: 32, Sun: 30.

Sineu (17C) 28C, calm increasing to moderate east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 30, Sat: 33, Sun: 30.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.1 Can Sion (Campos), 29.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 29.5 Manacor, Salines Llevant (Campos), Santanyi and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.4 Palma Port, 29.3 Capdepera, 29.2 Palma University and Puerto Pollensa, 29.1 Arta and Santa Maria, 29.0 Palma Airport; Lows of 11.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.3 Lluc, 16.8 Palma University, 17.2 Binissalem; Gusts of 57 km/h Serra Alfabia, 53 Capdepera, 50 Petra; Rainfall of 21.8 litres per square metre Puerto Soller, 9.8 Pollensa, 6.2 Puerto Pollensa, 3.1 Cabrera, 2.4 Santanyi, 2.2 Cap Blanc and Salines Llevant, 1.2 Can Sion and Portocolom, 1.0 Manacor.