Rain is now possible on Friday morning, especially in eastern areas of Mallorca, though any rain is likely to only be light. Mainly sunny for most of the island, with temperatures up a few degrees on Thursday's.

The met agency suggests there could be a spot of muddy rain on Saturday, the general outlook at the moment being rather unsettled into the middle of next week. There is still a high probability of rain on Sunday morning and accompanied by a fresh southwesterly wind.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (21C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 32, Sun: 31, Mon: 29.

Andratx (19C) 30C, gentle southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 30, Sun: 29, Mon: 27.

Binissalem (17C) 33C, gentle southeast-east breezes; humidity 55%. Sat: 34, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

Deya (18C) 30C, calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 30, Sun: 28, Mon: 26.

Palma (19C) 31C, gentle southeast-south breezes; humidity 50%. Sat: 31, Sun: 29, Mon: 28.

Pollensa (20C) 33C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Sat: 33, Sun: 32, Mon: 29.

Porreres (18C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sat: 33, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 70%. Sat: 35, Sun: 30, Mon: 30.

Santanyi (21C) 31C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Sat: 33, Sun: 29, Mon: 30.

Sineu (18C) 32C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Sat: 33, Sun: 30, Mon: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.0 Arta and Porreres, 28.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.7 Pollensa, 28.5 Llucmajor and Santa Maria, 28.3 Sa Pobla, 28.2 Binissalem and Can Sion (Campos), 28.1 Puerto Pollensa; Lows of 14.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.8 Can Sion, 15.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.1 Manacor, 16.2 Petra.