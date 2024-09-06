A pretty good day forecast for Saturday - mostly sunny and hot - and one to make the most of. With the exception of Monday, the next few days are looking wet.

The daily reports for the past couple of days have pointed to the likelihood of rain on Sunday, and Aemet has now issued a yellow alert for rain for the whole island. At present this is from 5am to 3pm. For Tuesday to Thursday weather stations are all indicating a high probability of rain, with temperatures expected to drop several degrees on Wednesday.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 5.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 32C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 30, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Andratx (21C) 30C, light southwest breeze; humidity 65%. Sun: 29, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

Binissalem (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 29, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

Deya (20C) 30C, light west easing to calm; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 25.

Palma (20C) 31C, gentle south breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.

Pollensa (20C) 33C, light northwest breeze switching southeast; humidity 45%. Sun: 31, Mon: 28, Tue: 28.

Porreres (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

Sant Llorenç (20C) 34C, light southwest breeze; humidity 35%. Sun: 29, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

Santanyi (22C) 32C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 29.

Sineu (19C) 33C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Friday summary (as of 5.30pm) - Highs of 31.6 Muro and Palma Airport, 31.4 Es Capdellà, 31.1 Sant Elm, 31.0 Pollensa, 30.9 Palma University, 30.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 30.7 Binissalem and Llucmajor, 30.6 Sa Pobla and Santa Maria, 30.4 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Port and Porreres, 30.1 Puerto Pollensa, 30.0 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor); Lows of 15.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.4 Can Sion, 17.0 Palma University and Sineu.