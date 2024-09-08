Aemet's general forecast suggests there could be showers in the early hours and maybe a thunderstorm as well as possible showers later in the day.

Specific weather stations are indicating a sunny day in the southwest and Tramuntana but some cloudy spells elsewhere.

The stormy conditions brought the temperatures down on Sunday, and they are forecast to fall further later in the week.

The outlook for the week is for possible showers on Wednesday and a high probability of rain on Thursday and Friday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 7):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, light east breeze switching west; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 29, Wed: 28, Thu: 27.

Andratx (19C) 28C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Tue: 27, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Binissalem (16C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 28, Thu: 24.

Deya (18C) 26C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 25, Wed: 25, Thu: 24.

Palma (18C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 40%. Tue: 28, Wed: 27, Thu: 25.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, calm increasing to light west breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 30, Wed: 29, Thu: 27.

Porreres (16C) 28C, calm increasing to gentle northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 24.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, light east breeze increasing to moderate southwest; humidity 50%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 25.

Santanyi (16C) 27C, calm increasing to gentle west breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 29, Wed: 27, Thu: 25.

Sineu (16C) 28C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle north; humidity 45%. Tue: 29, Wed: 29, Thu: 23.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.4 Pollensa, 29.1 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.6 Muro and Puerto Pollensa, 28.3 Banyalbufar, 28.2 Colonia Sant Pere and Puerto Soller, 28.0 Arta and Palma Port, 27.8 Palma Airport and Sa Pobla, 27.7 Portocolom, 27.6 Capdepera and Llucmajor, 27.5 Son Servera, 27.3 Petra, 27.2 Santa Maria, 27.1 Binissalem, Sant Elm and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 17.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 17.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 19.5 Lluc, 20.2 Sant Elm; Rainfall of 11.3 litres per square metre Cabrera, 9.6 Can Sion (Campos) and Sant Elm, 8.3 Serra Alfabia, 8.0 Son Torrella, 7.2 Puerto Soller, 7.0 Portocolom.