Mallorca is starting to cool down after a very hot yet unsttled past few weeks. Sunday experienced a notable drop in the maximum temperatures to between 26º and 29º. But the good news is that temperatures will eventually pick up again towards the end of September when what is known as the ‘veranillo de San Miguel’, occurs, an Indian summer.

The drop in daytime temperatures has been particularly significant, as temperatures were quite high on Saturday. In Arta it reached 36º. It was also hot in Colonia de Sant Pere, where highs climbed to 34º; while in Son Servera, sa Pobla, Muro, Puerto Pollensa and Petra hit 33º.

The Aemet met. office weather for Tuesday indicates a predominance of partly cloudy skies with occasional and isolated showers. Temperatures will be similar to those of Monday. The wind will generally blow lightly from the north, with coastal breezes.

On Wednesday, cloudy intervals are forecast with the probability of occasional showers. Temperatures will be unchanged or slightly lower. The wind will blow generally lightly from the north with coastal breezes in the afternoon. Looking ahead to Thursday, 12 September, the weather is expected to be more unstable. Skies will be cloudy or overcast with scattered showers and showers.

It should be noted that temperatures will drop, so the weather will be cooler than usual. The wind will blow moderately from the west and northwest, turning north at night with strong intervals. However, there are still a few days to go, so we will have to wait for Aemet to update its forecasts.