A fine and sunny Tuesday forecast for most of Mallorca. Some cloud, with the heaviest - according to weather stations - expected in northeastern areas. There is a yellow alert for rough coastal conditions in the north and northeast from 8am to 6pm; waves of two metres.

The outlook for the rest of the week continues to suggest a low possibility of some rain on Wednesday and a high probability on both Thursday and Friday. As can be seen below, temperatures are due to fall to 20-21C in areas on Friday. They are expected to climb on Saturday, with 26C the current high anticipated for Sunday.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (20C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 298, Thu: 26, Fri: 24.

Andratx (19C) 27C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 23.

Binissalem (16C) 28C, light northwest breeze increasing to gentle northeast; humidity 40%. Wed: 28, Thu: 25, Fri: 21.

Deya (18C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Wed: 25, Thu: 24, Fri: 21.

Palma (19C) 30C, gentle northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Wed: 27, Thu: 26, Fri: 22.

Pollensa (19C) 29C, light east breeze; humidity 55%. Wed: 29, Thu: 26, Fri: 24.

Porreres (15C) 29C, moderate west breeze easing to light east; humidity 35%. Wed: 29, Thu: 26, Fri: 22.

Sant Llorenç (17C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 28, Thu: 25, Fri: 22.

Santanyi (16C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 26, Fri: 21.

Sineu (16C) 28C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Wed: 28, Thu: 24, Fri: 20.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.0 Llucmajor, 29.8 Petra, 29.5 Binissalem and Santa Maria, 29.4 Palma Port and Sineu, 29.3 Porreres, 28.9 Santanyi, 28.7 Can Sion (Campos), Palma Airport and Pollensa, 28.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.2 Arta and Sa Pobla; Lows of 14.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 16.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.1 Lluc, 17.7 Palma University, 18.3 Es Capdellà; Rainfall of 1.8 litres per square metre Son Torrella, 1.2 Puerto Pollensa, 1.0 Pollensa and Son Servera.