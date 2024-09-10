Rain possible in eastern areas on Wednesday, the forecast for the rest of the island is for sun with only a slight risk of a drop of rain.

There has been no change to the forecast for Thursday and Friday. High probability of rain on both days. It's also due to be quite windy on Thursday.

After a dip in temperatures on Friday, they will climb back up - a high of 29C at present on the cards for the start of next week.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (19C) 28C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 27, Fri: 24, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Tuesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 31.4 Palma Port, 30.4 Petra, 30.3 Pollensa, 30.0 Santanyi, 29.7 Llucmajor, 29.6 Binissalem and Manacor, 29.5 Arta, Capdepera and Es Capdellà, 29.4 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Palma University, Porreres and Portocolom, 29.3 Palma Airport and Santa Maria, 29.2 Sa Pobla and Sineu, 29.1 Can Sion (Campos), 29.0 Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 12.8 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.9 Lluc, 14.5 Arta, 14.9 Can Sion, 15.3 Manacor.