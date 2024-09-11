Brace yourself for a touch of autumn this week in Mallorca as temperatures will go into nosedive on the island on Thursday and Friday, according to the AEMET, the Palma Met Office.

The maximum temperature on Friday will fall to just 23 degrees Centigrade and rain is also being forecast. "Prepare yourselves, we will be seeing a touch of autumn this week with the temperatures rapidly returning to normal at the weekend," AEMET said in a press statement.

Top temperatures for this weekend will be at the 28 degrees Centigrade mark, according to AEMET.

The unsettled weather is causing some concern because there are fears of an early end to the summer season. "These days, tourists all check the weather forecast before they make a decision on whether to go on holiday in an end of season break," one hotelier said.

This summer has been cooler than normal with high temperatures but no repeat of the major heat waves of previous summers.