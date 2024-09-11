As has been forecast all week, a couple of days of showers ahead. Varying predictions from weather stations as to the probability during the day on Thursday; some areas should be fine in the morning but expect rain in the afternoon and evening. In general, a day with a mix of sunny and cloudy spells and occasional showers. Any rain doesn't look as if it will be heavy.

As also previously noted, it will be quite windy on Thursday. There isn't an alert for wind but there is for rough coastal conditions; waves of two to three metres and gusts of 50 km/h. This is from 6pm to midnight for the Tramuntana, north and northeast and is due to continue all day Friday, when it will also apply to the east coast.

A fall in temperatures on Friday is still on the cards. Temperatures will quickly recover over the weekend, for which the forecast is reasonable. The temperatures for Thursday, as noted below, may be a bit on the high side, as Aemet says that a cold front will enter at some point tomorrow.

Alcudia (17C) 28C, fresh northwest breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 24, Sat: 26, Sun: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.7 Es Capdellà and Llucmajor, 29.3 Binissalem, 29.0 Porreres, 28.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Capdepera, Petra and Santa Maria, 28.7 Pollensa and Sa Pobla, 28.6 Santanyi, 28.5 Palma University and Port, 28.4 Arta, 28.3 Puerto Pollensa, 28.2 Can Sion (Campos) and Manacor, 28.0 Muro and Son Bonet (Marratxi); Lows of 9.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.2 Lluc, 14.2 Palma University, 14.4 Can Sion, 14.5 Es Capdellà.