As predicted for most of the week, temperatures are expected to drop a few degrees on Friday; down to 21C in some areas.

Overcast in the morning and with a high probability of some rain; brightening up later on. There are yellow alerts for all the coasts - the south until noon and the rest of the island until midnight. Waves of two to three metres and gusts up to 60km/h in the Tramuntana and the north in particular.

These alerts will continue into Saturday, which is forecast to be a better day. The weekend looks as if it will be generally fine with temperatures climbing back to the high 20s. The outlook for next week at present indicates another fall in temperatures on Tuesday and a further prospect of some rain.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (17C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

(17C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. - Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 27. Andratx (15C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

(15C) 23C, gentle east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 26, Mon: 26. Binissalem (15C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.

(15C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Sat: 25, Sun: 27, Mon: 28. Deya (15C) 22C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

(15C) 22C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 23, Sun: 25, Mon: 25. Palma (18C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

(18C) 23C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Sat: 26, Sun: 27, Mon: 27. Pollensa (16C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.

(16C) 24C, gentle northeast breeze increasing to moderate; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 28, Mon: 28. Porreres (14C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 27, Mon: 29.

(14C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 27, Mon: 29. Sant Llorenç (16C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 28, Mon: 28.

(16C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 40%. Sat: 24, Sun: 28, Mon: 28. Santanyi (15C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 26, Mon: 28.

(15C) 22C, moderate northeast breeze; humidity 45%. Sat: 25, Sun: 26, Mon: 28. Sineu (17C) 21C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Sat: 24, Sun: 27, Mon: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 30.2 Portocolom, 30.1 Santanyi, 29.7 Can Sion (Campos), 29.2 Palma Port, 28.9 Llucmajor, 28.8 Salines Llevant (Campos), 28.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 28.6 Palma Airport, 28.4 Es Capdellà, 28.3 Binissalem, 28.2 Porreres, 28.1 Son Servera, 28.0 Palma University and Sa Pobla; Lows of 14.1 Lluc, 14.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 15.2 Palma University, 15.5 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.8 Can Sion; Rainfall of 2.4 litres per square metre Pollensa, 1.3 Lluc, 0.8 Muro, 0.6 Puerto Pollensa.