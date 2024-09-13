Traffic gridlock took hold this morning in central Palma as the rain stopped play for thousands of tourists who headed into Palma to hit the shops. Most of the main city centre car parks were showing the 'Completo' sign and there were long tailbacks on roads.
The Palma Met Office had forecast a return to autumn for today and they were spot on with rain, clouds and a drop in temperatures. Not even the most hardy tourists headed to the beach with shopping in Palma being the top of the list.
Police were desperately trying to control the heavy traffic which saw tourists in their hired cars, local residents on errands and the traffic connected with the return to school merging into one. The outcome, a traffic nightmare.
The weather is forecast to improve for the weekend with the Palma Met Office indicating a return to the more seasonal temperatures although there are clear signs that the summer good weather is rapidly coming to an end.
September is known as a rainy month.
Rainfall in Mallorca last 24 hours: In litres per square metre
11 Escorca, Son Torrella 10 Cabrera 6 Manacor 6 Serra d'Alfàbia 6 Pollença 5 Binissalem 4 Llucmajor, Cap Blanc 4 Muro 4 Sineu 4 Sóller, Puerto 4 Artà
What happened to “Operation Cloud” to control the inflow of traffic into Palma? Did the Guardia Civil not get the weather forecast?
Anyone heard of Park and Ride.
One day it is Soller that is blocked due to an excess of tourist cars, the next day it is Palma - if ever there was a good example to justify limiting the total number of rental cars and limiting where they can actually access, it would be this week.