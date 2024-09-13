Some cloud likely first thing but should clear up and give a mostly sunny day and a warmer one than Friday. It certainly did feel a bit chilly, especially in the morning.

There is still a yellow alert for the coasts. This is until 8pm Saturday in the Tramuntana and the north/northeast and until noon in the east - waves to two to three metres and gusts up to near gale force. The weekend's weather is otherwise looking fine.

As to next week, weather stations continue to show rain from Tuesday onwards, and with temperatures coming down again.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 8pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

(18C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. - Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26. Andratx (16C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

(16C) 25C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 26. Binissalem (13C) 25C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

(13C) 25C, light north breeze backing west; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 26. Deya (15C) 24C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 24.

(15C) 24C, light northwest breeze; humidity 45%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 24. Palma (13C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 27.

(13C) 25C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 28, Tue: 27. Pollensa (16C) 26C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 26.

(16C) 26C, gentle north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 26. Porreres (11C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 25.

(11C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 27, Mon: 29, Tue: 25. Sant Llorenç (14C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 25.

(14C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 25. Santanyi (14C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 26.

(14C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 26, Mon: 28, Tue: 26. Sineu (13C) 25C, moderate north breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 35%. Sun: 28, Mon: 29, Tue: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 8pm) - Highs (some of these overnight) 24.4 Banyalbufar, 23.7 Sant Elm, 23.6 Palma Port, 22.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 22.8 Puerto Soller, 22.7 Can Sion (Campos), 22.5 Arta, 22.2 Muro, 22.0 Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santanyi; Lows of 10.7 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 11.1 Son Torrella (Escorca), 14.1 Lluc, 15.5 Manacor, 15.9 Petra; Rainfall of 7.0 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 5.6 Binissalem, 3.8 Son Torrella.