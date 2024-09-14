A very fine and sunny late summer day forecast for Sunday and with pleasant temperatures in the high 20s.

Monday should be similar, but then we come to Tuesday and to the prospect of a spot of rain. The rest of the week until Friday is forecast to bring occasional light showers across the island.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (17C) 28C, moderate northwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Andratx (18C) 27C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

Binissalem (13C) 28C, light west breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 28, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.

Deya (16C) 26C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 45%. Mon: 25, Tue: 23, Wed: 25.

Palma (13C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 30%. Mon: 28, Tue: 25, Wed: 27.

Pollensa (16C) 29C, gentle west breeze easing to light northwest; humidity 45%. Mon: 28, Tue: 26, Wed: 26.

Porreres (11C) 28C, gentle west breeze; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Sant Llorenç (13C) 29C, light west breeze veering north; humidity 30%. Mon: 29, Tue: 24, Wed: 26.

Santanyi (13C) 27C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 35%. Mon: 29, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

Sineu (12C) 28C, gentle west breeze easing to light; humidity 35%. Mon: 28, Tue: 23, Wed: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 29.7 Palma Port, 27.3 Palma University, 26.6 Es Capdellà, 26.3 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.2 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 26.0 Palma Airport and Santanyi, 25.9 Can Sion (Campos), Puerto Pollensa and Son Servera, 25.8 Arta, 25.6 Binissalem and Portocolom, 25.4 Sa Pobla, 25.3 Llucmajor, 25.1 Manacor and Muro, 25.0 Sant Elm and Santa Maria; Lows of 7.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.2 Can Sion and Palma University, 10.3 Lluc; Rainfall of 2.8 litres per square metre Lluc, 2.4 Son Torrella, 1.2 Sa Pobla, 1.0 Sineu, 0.8 Puerto Soller.