A good Monday, plenty of sun and temperatures perhaps a touch higher than on Sunday. In the evening it will get quite windy in the north of the island. There is a yellow alert for the coasts (north, northeast, Tramuntana) from midnight Monday.

From Tuesday and up to the weekend, there will be a risk of some rain every day. At present it looks as if this will be light but with the occasional heavier shower. There will be a mix of sunny and cloudy spells with temperatures around normal for the time of year.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (18C) 28C, gentle north breeze increasing to fresh northeast late on; humidity 35%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Andratx (17C) 26C, light northwest breeze veering northeast; humidity 45%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Binissalem (14C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze easing to light east; humidity 25%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Deya (16C) 25C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 45%. Tue: 24, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Palma (13C) 29C, gentle northwest breeze veering east; humidity 30%. Tue: 26, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Pollensa (18C) 28C, light northwest breeze increasing to fresh northeast; humidity 35%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Porreres (13C) 30C, light north breeze veering east; humidity 30%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 29C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle; humidity 30%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

Santanyi (14C) 29C, light northwest breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Tue: 26, Wed: 25, Thu: 26.

Sineu (14C) 29C, light north breeze veering northeast; humidity 25%. Tue: 24, Wed: 26, Thu: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38.

Sunday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 29.1 Arta, 28.5 Son Servera, 28.3 Puerto Pollensa, 28.2 Muro, 28.0 Palma Port, 27.8 Portocolom, 27.7 Sa Pobla, 27.6 Palma University, Petra and Pollensa, 27.4 Manacor, 27.3 Santa Maria, 27.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.0 Colonia Sant Pere; Lows of 7.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.0 Can Sion (Campos), 9.1 Lluc, 9.9 Salines Llevant (Campos), 10.8 Palma University; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Lluc.