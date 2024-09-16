Mallorca is braced for sharp change in the weather this week with the return of the rain over the coming days according to the forecast from the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics. From tomorrow, Tuesday the weather will change are a relatively warm start to the week today, Monday.

The Isolated High Level Depression (DANA) that is sweeping across Eastern Europe, and which has already caused several deaths and missing persons, is heading towards Mallorca, although it will not be as violent. The deputy spokesperson of the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet), Bernat Amengual, this afternoon specified that this is because the DANA will not directly affect the island.

However, it will generate instability throughout the week, starting this Tuesday. Amengual stressed that this is the current weather forecast, so we will have to be very attentive to the evolution of the DANA to see where it moves and the impact it has on Mallorca.

But, on Tuesday a change in the weather is expected in Mallorca with cloudy intervals and the probability of isolated showers, mainly in the west of Mallorca, but they could spread across the island. Night-time temperatures will rise, but daytime temperatures will drop. The wind will be light to moderate from the east and northeast.

But Aemet has warned that in the northeast it will blow moderately from the north and northeast with strong intervals with gusts of 60-70 kilometres per hour. Aemet has also activated a yellow warning for rough seas for September 17 on the coasts of the Serra de Tramuntada, as well as the north and northeast with waves will be between two and three metres high.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for cloudy intervals with the probability of occasional showers, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in Ibiza and west of Mallorca. Temperatures will experience few changes.

Moderate wind from the east and northeast. Therefore, we will have to keep a close eye on the weather forecast, as after a Sunday and Monday marked by stability, changes are expected so stay alert.

The death toll from the worst flooding central Europe has seen in at least two decades rose on Monday, as authorities in some areas counted the cost of the trail of destruction left by the deluge while others prepared for the crisis to reach them. Border areas between the Czech Republic and Poland were hit hard over the weekend as heavy rain that has fallen since last week and surging water levels collapsed some bridges, forced evacuations and damaged cars and houses. At least 15 people have died in flooding from Austria to Romania.

Poland's government announced a state of natural disaster in affected areas and said that it had set aside 1 billion zlotys ($260 million) to help victims. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said he was in touch with the leaders of other affected countries and that they would ask the European Union for financial aid. Michal Piszko, mayor of the Polish town of Klodzko along the Czech border, said waters had receded there but help was needed. "We need bottled water and dry provisions... half of the city has no electricity," he told Polish radio. Television footage showed streets in Klodzko strewn with debris and mud. In the Polish town of Nysa a hospital was evacuated, with patients including pregnant women and elderly people taken away in rafts.

While water was receding in some areas, others were shoring up defences for floods heading their way. The Topola reservoir in southern Poland had overflowed and water was gushing towards the village of Kozielno. Local authorities said residents of several nearby towns and villages would be evacuated. In Wroclaw, in the southwestern region of Silesia, the mayor Jacek Sutryk said the city of some 600,000 people was preparing for water levels peaking on Wednesday.

In the Czech Republic, a rising Morava River had put Litovel, a town 230 km (140 miles) east of the capital Prague, around 70% under water and shut down schools and health facilities, its mayor said in a video on Facebook. Flooded parts of the northeastern Czech city of Ostrava forced the closures of a power plant supplying heat and hot water to the city as well as two chemical plants.

In Romania, the flooding killed six people over the weekend. An Austrian firefighter died on Sunday. In the state of Lower Austria that surrounds Vienna, two men aged 70 and 80 were found drowned in their homes, a police spokesperson said on Monday. State news agency PAP reported five deaths in Poland, and in the Czech Republic one person died, a police official said.

Slovakia's capital Bratislava and the Hungarian capital Budapest were both preparing for possible flooding as the River Danube rose. Hungarian Interior Minister Sandor Pinter said efforts were focused on keeping the river and its tributaries within their banks and said up to 12,000 soldiers were on standby to help. In Austria, the levels of rivers and reservoirs fell overnight as rain eased but officials said they were bracing for a second wave as heavier rain was expected.