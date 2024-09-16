Mallorca is braced for sharp change in the weather this week with the return of the rain over the coming days according to the forecast from the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics. From tomorrow, Tuesday the weather will change are a relatively warm start to the week today, Monday.

But, on Tuesday a change in the weather is expected in Mallorca with cloudy intervals and the probability of isolated showers, mainly in the west of Mallorca, but they could spread across the island. Night-time temperatures will rise, but daytime temperatures will drop. The wind will be light to moderate from the east and northeast.

But Aemet has warned that in the northeast it will blow moderately from the north and northeast with strong intervals with gusts of 60-70 kilometres per hour. Aemet has also activated a yellow warning for rough seas for September 17 on the coasts of the Serra de Tramuntada, as well as the north and northeast with waves will be between two and three metres high.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for cloudy intervals with the probability of occasional showers, which could be accompanied by thunderstorms, especially in Ibiza and west of Mallorca. Temperatures will experience few changes.

Moderate wind from the east and northeast. Therefore, we will have to keep a close eye on the weather forecast, as after a Sunday and Monday marked by stability, changes are expected so stay alert.