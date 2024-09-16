According to weather stations, there is a risk of rain on Tuesday morning, the greatest probability being in the southwest, the Tramuntana and the interior around Binissalem. For the rest of the island the risk is negligible. Otherwise a reasonably sunny day is forecast with temperatures down a bit on Monday's.

This said, Aemet did say on Sunday that a low pressure system from the east could bring stormy showers as from Tuesday but that these are expected to be isolated and light. Weather stations reflect this. As has been the case for a couple of days, they are pointing to a probability of rain during the week but nothing more than this. There are currently no weather warnings except for the yellow alert for the coasts (Tramuntana, north, northeast) on Tuesday that was issued on Sunday. This is from midnight until 8pm; waves to three metres and gusts of near gale force. The depression from the east, Aemet has added, is not forecast to affect the Balearics directly.

Looking further ahead, temperatures are expected to rise on Friday and over the weekend. The risk of rain is forecast to continue into the weekend.

Forecast for Tuesday as of Monday 7.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (18C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 25, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Andratx (16C) 26C, gentle northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 27.

Binissalem (15C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Deya (16C) 24C, gentle north breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

Palma (16C) 27C, gentle north breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.

Pollensa (17C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.

Porreres (14C) 26C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 25C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 26, Thu: 26, Fri: 26.

Santanyi (16C) 26C, moderate north breeze easing to gentle northeast; humidity 45%. Wed: 25, Thu: 25, Fri: 26.

Sineu (16C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle; humidity 50%. Wed: 25, Thu: 26, Fri: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Monday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 30.3 Llucmajor, 30.1 Binissalem, 29.8 Arta and Palma Airport, 29.6 Sa Pobla, 29.3 Santa Maria, 29.2 Es Capdellà and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 29.0 Can Sion (Campos) and Muro, 28.9 Petra, 28.6 Palma University and Pollensa, 28.5 Capdepera and Sineu, 28.4 Santanyi, 28.3 Puerto Pollensa, 28.1 Manacor, 28.0 Son Servera; Lows of 6.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 9.9 Lluc, 10.9 Can Sion, 12.0 Salines Llevant (Campos).