The Isolated High Level Depression (DANA), which has caused several deaths in central and eastern Europe, will move towards Mallorca this weekend. However, its effects on the island will have nothing to do with what happened in countries such as the Czech Republic or Romania, according to Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesman for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.

But the approach of the DANA to Mallorca will lead to a “worsening of the weather”, as the skies will be cloudy and rainfall is expected, which on Saturday night could be heavy and accompanied by thunderstorms. On Sunday morning locally heavy showers will continue, which could also be accompanied by thunderstorms, but clear skies are expected every afternoon.

The worst floods to hit central Europe in at least two decades have left a trail of destruction from Romania to Poland, spreading mud and debris in towns, destroying bridges, submerging cars and leaving authorities and householders with a bill for damages that will run into billions of dollars.