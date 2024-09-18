Isolated thunderstorms forecast for parts of the Balearics. | Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter
Palma18/09/2024 14:57Updated at 16:40
The Isolated High Level Depression (DANA), which has caused several deaths in central and eastern Europe, will move towards Mallorca this weekend. However, its effects on the island will have nothing to do with what happened in countries such as the Czech Republic or Romania, according to Bernat Amengual, deputy spokesman for the territorial delegation of the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics.
