A reasonable Thursday, a good deal of sun for most of the island with occasional cloud or spells of high cloud. In southwestern areas it may be overcast in the afternoon.

Friday is expected to be much the same but with a slight risk of some rain.

We then come to Saturday, which is when unsettled conditions in the Mediterranean will be more likely to bring some rain. All weather stations at present indicate a fairly high probability on Saturday afternoon. This probability increases for Sunday until Tuesday at least.

There are no weather warnings at present. It's too early for them to be issued but they may well be. Aemet says that the depression from the east will not produce anything like what has affected parts of continental Europe, but bouts of heavy rain with thunderstorms do seem to be on the cards from Saturday into next week. These will be mingled with sunny spells, and temperatures aren't currently forecast to tumble. They'll remain around normal for the time of year and indeed a touch higher than normal over the weekend.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (17C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 27.

(17C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. - Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 27. Andratx (15C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 26.

(15C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 26. Binissalem (12C) 27C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.

(12C) 27C, light east breeze; humidity 40%. Fri: 29, Sat: 29, Sun: 28. Deya (14C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 25.

(14C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 28, Sun: 25. Palma (15C) 27C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 28.

(15C) 27C, light east breeze increasing to gentle; humidity 35%. Fri: 27, Sat: 30, Sun: 28. Pollensa (15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 28.

(15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Fri: 27, Sat: 29, Sun: 28. Porreres (12C) 26C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 28.

(12C) 26C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 28, Sat: 28, Sun: 28. Sant Llorenç (15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

(15C) 26C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 28. Santanyi (15C) 26C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 27.

(15C) 26C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Fri: 26, Sat: 27, Sun: 27. Sineu (14C) 25C, gentle east breeze; humidity 45%. Fri: 27, Sat: 27, Sun: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Wednesday summary (as of 7.30pm) - Highs of 25.1 Llucmajor and Palma Port, 25.0 Binissalem and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 24.9 Palma Airport, 24.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Es Capdellà, 24.7 Palma University, 24.6 Porreres and Puerto Pollensa, 24.5 Capdepera and Pollensa, 24.4 Sant Elm, 24.3 Portocolom, 24.2 Can Sion and Salines Llevant (Campos) and Santanyi; Lows of 10.0 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.7 Lluc and Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.3 Palma University, 14.4 Can Sion; Rainfall of 17.8 litres per square metre Arta, 15.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 10.2 Son Servera, 8.4 Petra.