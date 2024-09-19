Friday is forecast to be generally sunny for the whole island but with cloudy spells and just an outside chance of a drop of rain. If there is any rain, Aemet is suggesting that it will be in the Palma area and parts of the Tramuntana in the afternoon.

For Saturday, as previously reported, the risk of rain is due to increase later in the day. The probability of rain is now higher than it was, and weather alerts - as had been expected - have been issued.

The alerts are for heavy rain and thunderstorms. At present they are from 6pm to midnight for the north, northeast and east of Mallorca. Given weather stations' predictions for Saturday, it is quite possible that these alerts will be widened.

The outlook from Sunday to Tuesday continues to be a very high probability of rain but also sunny spells. More alerts for bad weather can be anticipated; conditions in the Mediterranean will remain unsettled.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 6pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (17C) 27C, gentle east breeze easing to light; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 26.

Andratx (17C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 55%. Sat: 27, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

Binissalem (14C) 29C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

Deya (15C) 26C, calm; humidity 45%. Sat: 27, Sun: 25, Mon: 25.

Palma (17C) 27C, light southeast breeze increasing to gentle east; humidity 40%. Sat: 29, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

Pollensa (16C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to gentle southeast; humidity 50%. Sat: 29, Sun: 28, Mon: 26.

Porreres (14C) 27C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 27.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 55%. Sat: 28, Sun: 28, Mon: 26.

Santanyi (17C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze backing east; humidity 50%. Sat: 27, Sun: 26, Mon: 26.

Sineu (14C) 26C, gentle southeast breeze; humidity 50%. Sat: 28, Sun: 27, Mon: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 6pm) - Highs of 27.5 Llucmajor and Palma Port, 26.9 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Palma University, 26.7 Es Capdellà, 26.6 Binissalem, 26.4 Palma Airport, 26.2 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.0 Porreres, 25.8 Santa Maria, 25.7 Sant Elm, 25.6 Capdepera and Puerto Soller, 25.4 Puerto Pollensa, 25.2 Arta and Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 6.5 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.6 Palma University, 11.7 Lluc, 12.0 Manacor.