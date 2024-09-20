Mallorca is on amber alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms on Saturday, the met agency having upgraded the previous yellow alert on Friday morning.

According to the amber warnings, Ibiza can expect bad weather from 12 noon, the alerts for Mallorca being effective from 4pm (to midnight). For Menorca, the alerts are from 7pm.

Aemet indicates there could be rain of up to 50 litres per square metre in one hour, gusts of between 70 and 120 km/h, hail and waterspouts. National spokesperson for Aemet, Luis Bañón, says there will be a marked by drop in minimum temperatures.

The general forecast from weather stations is that Saturday will be a mostly overcast day with heavy cloud at times.

On Sunday, the start of autumn, conditions are expected to improve. There will be clearer skies in Mallorca. For Menorca, the amber alerts are in place until 3am Sunday.

Although there will be clearer weather, showers are likely and will continue to be until Tuesday.

The good news (for some) is that highs could be up to 32C by midweek.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 3.30pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (17C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 27, Mon: 25, Tue: 28.

(17C) 28C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 55%. - Sun: 27, Mon: 25, Tue: 28. Andratx (17C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

(17C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 55%. Sun: 26, Mon: 26, Tue: 26. Binissalem (15C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

(15C) 29C, gentle east breeze easing to light north; humidity 50%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 27. Deya (16C) 27C, calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

(16C) 27C, calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25. Palma (19C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 26.

(19C) 28C, gentle east breeze easing to light southeast; humidity 50%. Sun: 25, Mon: 27, Tue: 26. Pollensa (17C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 28.

(17C) 29C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light east; humidity 55%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 28. Porreres (15C) 27C, moderate east breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.

(15C) 27C, moderate east breeze veering southwest; humidity 60%. Sun: 28, Mon: 26, Tue: 26. Sant Llorenç (16C) 27C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 27.

(16C) 27C, moderate east breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 26, Tue: 27. Santanyi (17C) 26C, moderate east breeze switching west; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.

(17C) 26C, moderate east breeze switching west; humidity 60%. Sun: 27, Mon: 25, Tue: 25. Sineu (16C) 27C, moderate southeast breeze easing to light northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 27, Mon: 25, Tue: 26.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 3.30pm) - Highs of 28.1 Puerto Pollensa, 26.9 Can Sion (Campos), 26.8 Es Capdellà, 26.7 Palma Airport and University, 26.6 Sant Elm, 26.5 Porreres, 26.4 Pollensa, 26.3 Llucmajor, 26.1 Arta, Capdepera and Santanyi; Lows of 10.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.6 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.5 Arta, 14.0 Lluc; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Son Torrella.