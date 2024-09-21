By 6.30pm Saturday, the heaviest rain was in southeastern areas; amber alerts for the whole island effective until midnight. On Saturday afternoon, Aemet tracking suggested that the heaviest rain would be in the south and the east.

There's a high probability of rain on Sunday. For the north and northeast there is a yellow alert for rain (up to 20 litres per square metre in an hour) from noon until 6pm. There may be isolated thunderstorms elsewhere. Otherwise, some sunny interludes, the best of the weather expected to be in the late afternoon.

The forecast for Monday and Tuesday continues to be for some rain. Far less risk of rain from Wednesday onwards.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (18C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 25, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

Andratx (16C) 26C, light north breeze; humidity 65%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

Binissalem (15C) 27C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 28.

Deya (15C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 24, Tue: 25, Wed: 26.

Palma (18C) 27C, moderate northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 28.

Pollensa (17C) 27C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 65%. Mon: 26, Tue: 28, Wed: 29.

Porreres (15C) 28C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 55%. Mon: 27, Tue: 26, Wed: 28.

Sant Llorenç (16C) 28C, light south breeze switching north; humidity 60%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

Santanyi (17C) 27C, gentle south breeze easing to light west; humidity 60%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 27.

Sineu (16C) 27C, light southwest breeze increasing to gentle west; humidity 55%. Mon: 26, Tue: 25, Wed: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 25.8 Palma Port, 25.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), Es Capdellà and Puerto Pollensa, 25.4 Palma Airport, Pollensa and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 25.3 Porreres, 25.2 Sa Pobla, 25.1 Binissalem, 25.0 Palma University; Lows of 9.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 12.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 13.7 Sa Pobla, 13.8 Arta, 13.9 Can Sion (Campos); Rainfall of 21.2 litres per square metre Santanyi, 20.5 Cabrera, 9.2 Portocolom, 8.6 Manacor, 8.0 Petra, 6.6 Salines Llevant (Campos), 6.0 Cap Blanc.