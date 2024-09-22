The unsettled weather is forecast to continue on Monday. There are more yellow alerts for rain and also thunderstorms - these are for the whole island from 10am to 8pm; rainfall up to 20 litres per square metre in one hour.

It is natural enough to query these alerts. On Saturday, when there was at one point an amber alert for the whole island, the rainfall was at its heaviest in the east and southeast of Mallorca. Portocolom had 26.4 litres per square metre, Arta 25.4 and Santanyi 23.6. Most of the island did get some rain, but for the most part it was quite light. In eastern areas the rain was not of amber alert level.

On Sunday, there was a yellow alert for the north and northeast only. There was heavy rain in the Muro area. This more or less merited the alert. There was rain elsewhere but it wasn't heavy. In fact it was a pleasant sunny day until around two in the afternoon.

The alerts can be a bit hit and miss. Even so, it's worth being aware of the possibility of bad weather. In Menorca on Saturday, Arenal d'en Castell in the north of the island was hit by flooding after 125 litres per square metre fell in the space of 90 minutes.

Otherwise on Monday, sunny periods and a day expected to be marked by little or no breeze. This won't be the case later in the week, if current predictions are correct. Thursday in particular is forecast to be windy. With the wind coming from the southwest, it is also expected to be hot - up to 32C.

At present, Wednesday and Thursday look as if they will be sunny days with zero probability of rain. On Friday and Saturday the risk of rain is forecast to return, with temperatures dropping especially on Saturday.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (16C) 25C, calm; humidity 65%. Three-day forecast - Tue: 28, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Andratx (17C) 26C, light northwest breeze; humidity 55%. Tue: 27, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

Binissalem (14C) 27C, calm; humidity 55%. Tue: 26, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

Deya (15C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 50%. Tue: 25, Wed: 26, Thu: 27.

Palma (18C) 26C, light east breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 27, Wed: 28, Thu: 28.

Pollensa (16C) 27C, light south breeze; humidity 70%. Tue: 29, Wed: 30, Thu: 32.

Porreres (14C) 27C, calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 26, Wed: 28, Thu: 29.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, light southeast breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 27, Wed: 29, Thu: 30.

Santanyi (16C) 25C, light south breeze; humidity 60%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 27.

Sineu (15C) 27C, gentle west breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Tue: 26, Wed: 27, Thu: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 30.1 Puerto Pollensa, 29.1 Arta and Pollensa, 28.3 Sa Pobla, 27.9 Son Servera, 27.7 Petra, 27.5 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 27.4 Palma University, 27.3 Muro, 27.1 Palma Port and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 27.0 Binissalem and Capdepera; Lows of 10.9 Son Torrella (Escorca), 13.8 Lluc, 14.6 Palma University, 15.1 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 15.9 Binissalem; Rainfall of 19.8 litres per square metre Muro, 0.6 Sa Pobla and Santa Maria, 0.2 Binissalem, Llucmajor, Petra, Pollensa, Porreres, Sineu and Son Servera.