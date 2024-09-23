Orange warnings (major risk) have been activated for rainfall - accumulations of 40 l/m2 may occur in one hour - and yellow (risk) for storms across Mallorca. As for Tuesday, only Mallorca and Menorca will have yellow warnings (risk) for rain. The day will begin cloudy but, as the day progresses, heavy rain is possible. However, Bernat Amengual pointed our that if they do occur they will not be as heavy as on Monday.
The maximum temperatures in the Balearics as a whole for both Monday and Tuesday will range between 25ºC and 27ºC, while the minimum temperatures will be between 16ºC and 19ºC.
It will be in the middle of the week when the weather on the islands will start to improve.
From Wednesday onwards, when, although the sky will still be cloudy, with a predominance of intervals of high clouds, rain is no longer forecast.
There will be a slight increase in the maximum temperatures, which could reach between 26ºC and 29ºC. The minimum temperatures, meanwhile, will hardly change, and will remain between 16ºC and 19ºC during the day. On Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be on the rise, with highs reaching 30ºC, and lows between 20ºC and 25ºC. Finally, on Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy. However, the possibility of weak and isolated precipitation is not being ruled out. Temperatures will remain similar to the previous day.
