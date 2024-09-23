Astronomical autumn has started in the Balearics with heavy or very heavy rainfall, accompanied by storms, and slightly cooler temperatures which are normal for this time of year according to the deputy spokesperson for the State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) in the Balearics, Bernat Amengual, today, Monday. Palma airport reported that some flights had been delayed and even cancelled as take-offs and landings were suspended for about 20 minutes because of the weather.

Tormentas 🌩 entrando ahora por el norte de #Baleares. Demoras en el tráfico aéreo por seguridad al desviarse las tripulaciones para evitarlas. #SafetyFirst pic.twitter.com/FsuHzVPwoh — 😉Controladores Aéreos 🇪🇸 (@controladores) September 23, 2024

Orange warnings (major risk) have been activated for rainfall - accumulations of 40 l/m2 may occur in one hour - and yellow (risk) for storms across Mallorca. As for Tuesday, only Mallorca and Menorca will have yellow warnings (risk) for rain. The day will begin cloudy but, as the day progresses, heavy rain is possible. However, Bernat Amengual pointed our that if they do occur they will not be as heavy as on Monday.

The maximum temperatures in the Balearics as a whole for both Monday and Tuesday will range between 25ºC and 27ºC, while the minimum temperatures will be between 16ºC and 19ºC.

It will be in the middle of the week when the weather on the islands will start to improve.

From Wednesday onwards, when, although the sky will still be cloudy, with a predominance of intervals of high clouds, rain is no longer forecast.

There will be a slight increase in the maximum temperatures, which could reach between 26ºC and 29ºC. The minimum temperatures, meanwhile, will hardly change, and will remain between 16ºC and 19ºC during the day. On Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy. Temperatures will be on the rise, with highs reaching 30ºC, and lows between 20ºC and 25ºC. Finally, on Friday, skies will remain partly cloudy. However, the possibility of weak and isolated precipitation is not being ruled out. Temperatures will remain similar to the previous day.