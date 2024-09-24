Otherwise, sunny spells for the whole island.
Wednesday and Thursday continue to look fine and quite hot - up to 32C. Friday may well see some more rain, and temperatures are expected to fall over the weekend.
Monday's high was 27.1 in Pollensa. The highest rainfall, 25 litres per square metre, was in Cabrera. Palma Airport, 20.2; the university, 18.4, as was the case in Lluc; 15.8 in Puerto Soller.
Forecast for Tuesday (UV rating 5):
Alcudia (16C) 28C, moderate SW breeze easing to light; humidity 60%. Three-day forecast - Wed: 29, Thu: 30, Fri: 29.
Andratx (18C) 26C, gentle SW breeze easing to light; humidity 70%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.
Binissalem (15C) 26C, moderate SW breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.
Deya (17C) 25C, light west breeze; humidity 65%. Wed: 26, Thu: 27, Fri: 25.
Palma (15C) 26C, moderate SW breeze easing to light; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.
Pollensa (16C) 29C, light west breeze; humidity 60%. Wed: 30, Thu: 32, Fri: 29.
Porreres (14C) 26C, moderate SW breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Wed: 28, Thu: 28, Fri: 28.
Sant Llorenç (15C) 27C, moderate SW breeze easing to gentle; humidity 60%. Wed: 29, Thu: 29, Fri: 28.
Santanyi (16C) 26C, moderate SW breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Wed: 27, Thu: 27, Fri: 28.
Sineu (15C) 26C, moderate SW breeze easing to gentle; humidity 65%. Wed: 27, Thu: 28, Fri: 27.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
