Well, the weather alerts for the north, northeast and Tramuntana that were in place up to 5pm Tuesday didn't amount to much. Some light showers in areas and that was pretty much that.

Wednesday should be mainly sunny. No rain is forecast. Quite breezy from the southwest. There is a yellow alert for the south and Tramuntana coasts but not until 9pm. Thursday is forecast to be windier; alerts have been issued for all the coasts.

The southwesterly is due to push temperatures into the low 30s, most likely in northern areas.

For the weekend, some rain is forecast for Saturday, when temperatures will drop but not as much as on Sunday, when a northeasterly is expected to dominate and bring highs down to 21-23C.

Forecast for Wednesday as of Tuesday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (17C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light; humidity 40%. Three-day forecast - Thu: 30, Fri: 29, Sat: 25.

Andratx (17C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 55%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 25.

Binissalem (14C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 23.

Deya (16C) 26C, gentle west breeze easing to light southwest; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 25, Sat: 22.

Palma (15C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 27, Sat: 28.

Pollensa (16C) 30C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light west; humidity 40%. Thu: 32, Fri: 29, Sat: 25.

Porreres (13C) 28C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 28, Sat: 24.

Sant Llorenç (15C) 29C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 40%. Thu: 29, Fri: 28, Sat: 26.

Santanyi (15C) 27C, moderate southwest breeze easing to gentle west; humidity 50%. Thu: 27, Fri: 28, Sat: 25.

Sineu (15C) 27C, moderate southwest west breeze; humidity 45%. Thu: 28, Fri: 27, Sat: 24.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Tuesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 28.8 Puerto Pollensa, 27.9 Pollensa, 27.4 Muro, 27.3 Capdepera, 27.0 Banyalbufar and Palma University, 26.9 Palma Port and Sa Pobla, 26.8 Puerto Soller, 26.6 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor) and Santa Maria, 26.3 Palma Airport and Son Servera, 26.2 Arta, Binissalem, Santanyi and Son Bonet (Marratxi), 26.1 Petra; Lows of 7.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.3 Lluc, 13.7 Pollensa, 14.1 Palma University, 14.2 Muro; Rainfall of 0.2 litres per square metre Petra, Porreres and Sa Pobla.