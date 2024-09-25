It reached 30C on Wednesday and is forecast to go a bit higher on Thursday; top temperatures in the north and northeast.

A mostly sunny Thursday but also a blustery one. A southwesterly is bringing the elevated temperatures and also some sea turbulence. A yellow alert for the coasts is in place from midnight Wednesday to midnight Thursday - waves of two metres. Overnight temperatures are also expected to be back up; minimums around 20C.

Friday continuing quite windy for a time; should be generally fine in the morning but the current forecast is for cloudier conditions in the afternoon.

Over the weekend, temperatures are still forecast to drop a few degrees but not as much as had been previously forecast. There is also a far lower risk of rain than weather stations had been predicting. Temperatures are then expected to rise on Monday.

Forecast for Thursday as of Wednesday 7pm (UV rating 6):

Alcudia (20C) 30C, fresh southwest breeze easing to moderate south; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Fri: 28, Sat: 24, Sun: 25.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28; fresh to 38; strong to 49.

Wednesday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 30.6 Pollensa, 30.2 Puerto Pollensa, 29.7 Arta, 29.1 Capdepera, 28.8 Muro, 28.7 Colonia Sant Pere, 28.5 Sa Pobla, 28.4 Son Servera, 28.1 Palma University and Petra, 27.8 Binissalem, 27.7 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 27.5 Santanyi, 27.4 Palma Port, 27.3 Santa Maria, 27.2 Llucmajor and Sineu, 27.1 Portocolom; Lows of 8.3 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.3 Lluc, 12.3 Palma University, 13.6 Binissalem, 14.1 Sa Pobla; Rainfall of 0.4 litres per square metre Lluc, 0.2 Manacor, Petra, Santanyi.