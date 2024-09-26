'Veranillo de San Miguel' is taken to mean Indian summer in English. September 29 is Michaelmas, the feast day for Michael the Archangel, San Miguel. So if there is summery weather with temperatures above normal for the time of the year (26C), you have an Indian summer.

The met agency has pointed to Indian summer conditions in Mallorca - a high of 30.3 on Wednesday and 33.3 on Thursday. There were also some high temperatures overnight Wednesday. In Banyalbufar, for instance, the temperature didn't dip below 26C.

Friday's daytime temperatures aren't forecast to be as high as Thursday's but they will still generally be above normal and there will be a good amount of sun. It won't be anything like as breezy as Thursday.

However, temperatures are due to fall over the weekend to around normal and below. There is a renewed possibility of rain on Saturday - only light if there is - while there could be a drop or two on Friday evening in northern areas.

Temperatures are forecast to rise on Monday and Tuesday but Wednesday at present looks as if it may bring showers.

Forecast for Friday as of Thursday 7pm (UV rating 5/6):

Alcudia (18C) 29C, light north-northeast breezes; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Sat: 24, Sun: 25, Mon: 27.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Thursday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 33.3 Pollensa, 31.0 Capdepera, 30.9 Banyalbufar, 30.6 Arta, 30.4 Puerto Soller, 30.3 Colonia Sant Pere, 30.1 Muro, 29.8 Sa Pobla, 29.7 Son Servera, 29.5 Petra, 29.3 Palma University, 29.1 Sineu, 29.0 Lluc, 28.8 Llucmajor, 28.6 Binissalem, 28.1 Sant Elm; Lows of 16.0 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 16.3 Palma University, 18.0 Pollensa and Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.5 Son Servera; Gusts of 68 km/h Banyalbufar, 62 Serra Alfabia, 61 Cabrera, 60 Sineu, 57 Son Servera; Rainfall of 0.1 litres per square metre Lluc.