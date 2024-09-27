Pollensa has been basking in a mini-heat wave this week with the highest temperatures to be found on the island. On Thursday it was the hottest place on Mallorca with a top temperature of 33.3C, according to the Palma Met Office. On Wednesday it registered a top temperature, again the highest on the island, of 30 degrees.
The heat is on in Pollensa
The warmest place in Mallorca
