Temperatures down on Saturday and there is the possibility of some occasional and light rain. Best of conditions forecast for the west and southwest, where it is expected to be mainly sunny. More generally, a mix of cloudy and sunny spells. There is a yellow alert for the Tramuntana coast from midnight Friday to noon Saturday and for the north/northeast coast from 8am to 8pm - waves of two metres.

Better for Sunday to Tuesday; plenty of sun and a bit warmer. Wednesday and Thursday currently look as if they might be showery.

Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (16C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.

Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 30.1 Capdepera, 29.8 Binissalem, Petra, Santa Maria, 29.4 Palma Port and University, Portocolom, 29.3 Puerto Soller, Sa Pobla, Son Servera, 29.2 Arta, 29.1 Banyalbufar, Sineu, 29.0 Puerto Pollensa, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.8 Llucmajor, Pollensa, 28.7 Manacor, 28.5 Es Capdellà, 28.3 Muro, Palma Airport, 28.0 Porreres; Lows of 15.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Lluc, 19.1 Son Servera, 19.5 Palma University; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia, 53 Cabrera, 51 Es Capdellà, 50 Banyalbufar.