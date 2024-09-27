Better for Sunday to Tuesday; plenty of sun and a bit warmer. Wednesday and Thursday currently look as if they might be showery.
Forecast for Saturday as of Friday 7pm (UV rating 5):
-
Alcudia (16C) 24C, moderate northeast breeze easing to gentle east; humidity 50%. Three-day forecast - Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 28.
-
Andratx (15C) 24C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.
-
Binissalem (13C) 25C, light northwest breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 35%. Sun: 26, Mon: 27, Tue: 27.
-
Deya (14C) 22C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.
-
Palma (18C) 25C, gentle northwest breeze increasing to moderate northeast; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.
-
Pollensa (15C) 25C, gentle east breeze; humidity 50%. Sun: 27, Mon: 28, Tue: 29.
-
Porreres (13C) 26C, light north breeze increasing to moderate east; humidity 35%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.
-
Sant Llorenç (15C) 24C, gentle east breeze backing northeast; humidity 55%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.
-
Santanyi (15C) 24C, moderate east breeze easing to light; humidity 45%. Sun: 24, Mon: 25, Tue: 25.
-
Sineu (14C) 25C, gentle north breeze veering east; humidity 40%. Sun: 25, Mon: 26, Tue: 26.
* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19; moderate to 28.
Friday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 30.1 Capdepera, 29.8 Binissalem, Petra, Santa Maria, 29.4 Palma Port and University, Portocolom, 29.3 Puerto Soller, Sa Pobla, Son Servera, 29.2 Arta, 29.1 Banyalbufar, Sineu, 29.0 Puerto Pollensa, Son Bonet (Marratxi), 28.8 Llucmajor, Pollensa, 28.7 Manacor, 28.5 Es Capdellà, 28.3 Muro, Palma Airport, 28.0 Porreres; Lows of 15.9 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 17.7 Son Torrella (Escorca), 18.2 Lluc, 19.1 Son Servera, 19.5 Palma University; Gusts of 81 km/h Serra Alfabia, 53 Cabrera, 51 Es Capdellà, 50 Banyalbufar.
No comments
To be able to write a comment, you have to be registered and logged in
Currently there are no comments.