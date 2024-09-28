The Sunday forecast is for sunnier weather than Saturday but there will still be some cloudy spells. Temperatures up a bit in areas and with a range of 21 to 27C. Rain isn't forecast.

Monday is looking very good, Tuesday starting well but clouding over later in the day. The outlook for Wednesday to Friday is for possible showers and with temperatures dropping from what is an expected high of 30C on Wednesday.

Forecast for Sunday as of Saturday 6.30pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (16C) 26C, light southwest breeze switching northeast; humidity 45%. Three-day forecast - Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Andratx (14C) 24C, gentle south breeze easing to calm; humidity 60%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 27.

Binissalem (11C) 26C, light southwest breeze; humidity 45%. Mon: 27, Tue: 27, Wed: 28.

Deya (13C) 24C, light west breeze easing to calm; humidity 50%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 25.

Palma (16C) 25C, gentle southwest breeze easing to light south; 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 28.

Pollensa (14C) 27C, light northwest breeze easing to calm; humidity 40%. Mon: 28, Tue: 29, Wed: 29.

Porreres (11C) 25C, light south breeze veering southwest; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 30.

Sant Llorenç (14C) 26C, light southeast breeze veering south; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 26, Wed: 29.

Santanyi (14C) 24C, light south breeze; humidity 55%. Mon: 25, Tue: 25, Wed: 30.

Sineu (13C) 25C, light southwest breeze veering west; humidity 50%. Mon: 26, Tue: 27, Wed: 29.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Saturday summary (as of 6.30pm) - Highs of 24.9 Es Capdellà, 24.8 Cap Blanc (Llucmajor), 24.5 Palma Port, 24.3 Palma Airport, 24.1 Binissalem and Palma University, 23.8 Son Bonet (Marratxi), 23.5 Llucmajor, 23.4 Santanyi, 23.3 Salines Llevant (Campos), 23.2 Capdepera, Porreres and Puerto Pollensa, 23.1 Sant Elm and Santa Maria; Lows of 11.6 Son Torrella (Escorca), 11.8 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola), 14.5 Can Sion (Campos) and Lluc, 15.7 Manacor; Rainfall of 8.4 litres per square metre Puerto Pollensa, 7.2 Manacor and Porreres, 5.4 Santa Maria, 4.2 Binissalem.