A fine Monday, plenty of sun and quite warm. Similar on Tuesday. From Wednesday the probability of rain increases. The met agency says that there could be thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday and that showers may well be heavy.

On Friday in particular temperatures are forecast to be slightly below normal for the start of October.

Forecast for Monday as of Sunday 7pm (UV rating 5):

Alcudia (16C) 27C, sunny, light south breeze veering west; humidity 45%. Tue : 27, mainly sunny; Wed : 28, bright start, cloudy later on with a medium risk of rain; Thu : 24, mainly cloudy with a high risk of rain, windy; Fri : 23, cloudy with a high risk of rain; Sat : 25, mainly sunny with a low risk of rain.

* Light breeze to 11 km/h; gentle to 19.

Sunday summary (as of 7pm) - Highs of 27.2 Arta, 26.7 Muro, 26.6 Puerto Pollensa, 26.2 Sa Pobla, 26.1 Pollensa, 25.7 Banyalbufar, 25.6 Colonia Sant Pere, 25.4 Capdepera, 24.8 Can Sion (Campos); Lows of 7.4 Son Torrella (Escorca), 10.1 Lluc, 10.4 Palma University, 11.2 Serra Alfabia (Bunyola); Rainfall of 0.3 litres per square metre Serra Alfabia, 0.2 Lluc and Manacor.