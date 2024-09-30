As October nears and autumn sets in, the water levels in the Serra de Tramuntana reservoirs raise serious concerns. Meteorologist Miquel Salamanca shared images on social media this past weekend, vividly capturing the alarming condition of the two major reservoirs that supply water to Mallorca's capital and other parts of the island.

The water levels in the reservoirs have drastically declined, revealing a bleak landscape, particularly in the Gorg Blau. The latest measurement by Emaya shows the reservoir at a disheartening 27.1% of its capacity, a drop of 1.6% from the previous week, edging closer to just a quarter of its total volume. Despite recent rains, they have done little to replenish this critical source of water for the island.

Meanwhile, the Cuber reservoir is also struggling, currently at 32.3%, a decrease of 1.2% in just one week. The combined water reserves for both reservoirs stand at 29.16%, down from 30.5% the previous week. With little significant rainfall on the horizon, the forecast suggests a challenging autumn ahead for the region.

This data becomes even more alarming when compared to last August, during the peak of summer, when the combined capacity of Gorg Blau and Cuber stood at 36.5%—six points higher than in the final week of September. These current levels are significantly lower than in previous years, when reservoir capacities exceeded 50%.